EU restates call for lasting, inclusive political resolution to Syrian crisis

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the European Union restated its call for a lasting and inclusive political resolution to the Syrian crisis as the conflict marked its 13th anniversary.



"This unsolved conflict should not be forgotten. It remains a crisis that has terrible consequences for the Syrian people and a destabilising impact on the region," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell made the statement.



He emphasized that adhering to a sustainable and comprehensive political resolution for Syria, consistent with UN Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 2254, remained the "only viable way forward."



"We insist on the necessity for Damascus to deliver on its obligations under UNSCR 2254 and we call for an urgent resumption of the Constitutional Committee, which has not met since 2022," Borrell further mentioned.



Referring to the toll of the conflict, which has resulted in over 400,000 fatalities and displaced millions from their homes, including 6.6 million officially registered refugees abroad, he pointed out that "accountability must be ensured for human rights abuses."



The Syrian civil war commenced in 2011 following a crackdown by the Bashar al-Assad regime on pro-democracy demonstrators.



UN estimates indicate that hundreds of thousands have lost their lives, and millions have been displaced as a result of the conflict.

