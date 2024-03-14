Gold mine collapses in Australia, traps 27 workers

(MENAFN) On Wednesday in Australia's Victoria state, a gold mine collapse trapped a group of workers, with initial reports indicating 27 individuals affected. The incident, characterized by a rockfall, occurred in the Ballarat Gold Mine, prompting a swift response from rescue teams.



Efforts were underway to extricate the trapped miners, with one worker remaining inaccessible as rescuers worked diligently to reach them, as reported by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.



As the day progressed, the rescue operation yielded success as 26 workers were safely evacuated from the mine. However, one individual, who had been pinned by falling rocks, required urgent medical attention and was transported to the hospital in serious condition.



The incident, which unfolded approximately 3 kilometers into the mine, took place near suburban Mount Clear, where the expansive network of tunnels and shafts extends beneath residential areas.



Victoria Police provided further details, revealing that two workers had been caught under the debris from the rockfall, while the remaining 25 managed to relocate to a safer location within the mine. Paramedics were on-site to assess the condition of the workers who had been evacuated, ensuring their well-being following the harrowing ordeal.



The incident underscores the inherent risks associated with mining operations and the critical importance of swift and coordinated emergency response efforts in such circumstances.

