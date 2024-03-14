US announces designation of 3 Republika Srpska officials over disrupting peace in Bosnia, Herzegovina

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the United States announced the designation of three Republika Srpska officials for their role in disrupting peace and stability in Bosnia and Herzegovina through their organization and execution of the commemoration of "Republika Srpska Day" on January 9th.



"This activity represents (Republika Srpska President Milorad) Dodik’s latest effort to undermine the Dayton Peace Agreement, the Bosnia and Herzegovina Constitutional Court, and the authority of the High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina, posing a significant risk to regional peace and stability," the Treasury Department stated in a declaration.



The designated individuals include Branislav Okuka, who is alleged to have played a significant role in the planning and execution of the contentious "Republika Srpska Day" festivities, particularly in increasing attendance; Jelena Pajic Bastinac, serving as the Secretary General for the President of Republika Srpska; and Srebrenka Golic, who currently chairs the People’s Council of Republika Srpska.



“The United States is deeply concerned about the continued attempts to undermine the Dayton Peace Accords and the Bosnia and Herzegovina Constitution, two critical institutions that have been instrumental to peace and stability in the region,” stated Brian Nelson, the Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence. “We will continue to hold to account those who seek to sow division to achieve their own political aims at the expense of the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina.”



The State Department expressed condemnation towards any endeavors aimed at undermining regional peace frameworks and norms in the Western Balkans.



"The Dayton Peace Agreement and the Constitution of Bosnia and Herzegovina are essential to peace and stability in the country, and we will continue to impose costs on those who seek to erode these authorities," representative Matt Miller stated in a declaration.

