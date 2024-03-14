Adult Literacy Interest Soars In Northern Afghanistan Despite Girls' School Ban After 6Th Grade

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Written By: Zahra Rashidi

Officials in Baghlan province report that nearly 2,500 adults, including women, have enrolled in literacy courses this year amidst the ban on girls attending school beyond the sixth grade.

Media outlets reported on Wednesday, March 13 that efforts are underway to reduce illiteracy levels in Baghlan province of Afghanistan.

According to Bakhtar News Agency, under the control of the Taliban said that currently, this number of elderly individuals have also learned to read and write simultaneously with continuing literacy courses.

Adult interest in literacy education in Baghlan province has increased, while for over two years, women and girls above the sixth grade have been banned from attending school.

This comes as previously, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) had stated on the occasion of International Literacy Day that 763 million people worldwide are illiterate, and literacy programs for women have also been halted in Afghanistan.

The Taliban regime's restrictions on schools and universities in Afghanistan have severe implications for the country's educational landscape and the empowerment of its people, particularly women and girls.

By banning women and girls above the sixth grade from attending school, the regime is not only depriving them of their fundamental right to education but also hindering the country's progress towards achieving literacy and educational development goals.

The halt of literacy programs by international organizations like UNESCO further exacerbates the situation, leaving millions of Afghans, especially women, without access to essential educational opportunities.

As the international community grapples with addressing the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, ensuring access to education for all, regardless of gender or background, must remain a top priority in rebuilding efforts.

