BJP Jealous Of Cong Efficiently Handling Water Crisis, Says K'taka Dycm Shivakumar

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, March 14 (IANS) Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday slammed the BJP for saying that the Congress government was releasing water to Tamil Nadu at the time of severe drought and water crisis in Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters in Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar said,“The BJP party does not have any other job. It is just a political game. They are jealous that the Congress government is successfully addressing the drought and water crisis. Even as the court order went against us, the situation was handled efficiently regarding Cauvery water management. BJP is not able to tolerate it and they are making their attempts. We have managed the situation effectively. Even as 7,000 borewells have gone dry, many precautionary measures are being taken and officers are doing their best work. We have identified water sources and whatever is required to be done, it is done. BJP is just bluffing."

"There was no connection with the water flowing out of reservoirs and Tamil Nadu. Have they demanded the release? Are we mad to release water to Tamil Nadu at this juncture? In the first place there is no water to release. The aim is to ensure supply of drinking water to Bengaluru city," said Shivakumar.

“Even our farmers have not asked for water. What was to be given to the farmers has been provided and now water is not released to anyone,” stated, Deputy CM adding,“I took up Mekedatu padayatra to ensure drinking water to Bengaluru city."

Leader of opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R. Ashoka, on Wednesday slammed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress government in the state for 'silently' releasing water to Tamil Nadu.

“Siddaramaiah's lies are disgraceful to the Chief Minister's chair," Ashoka said.

"The reports of Tamil Nadu's dams brimming with water is proof that the Congress government in Karnataka is silently releasing Cauveri water to Tamil Nadu state," he had said.

When people of Bengaluru are struggling due to an unprecedented water crisis and more than 900 farmers have committed suicide, Siddaramaiah is cheating the people of Karnataka by releasing water to Tamil Nadu, he had stated.