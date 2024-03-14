36 Cases Registered Over Non-Payment Of Advertisement Fees To Gurugram Civic Body

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, March 14 (IANS) Following a recommendation by the Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) advertisement wing officials, 46 notices have been issued for recovery of advertisement fees and a FIR has been registered against 36 violators over non-payment of the fees, officials said.

According to the officials, MCG Commissioner, Narhari Singh Bangar has initiated steps to increase the civic body's income and directed that action, including attachment of properties, be taken against those who failed to pay the advertisement fees. However, officials of the advertising wing said that for the first time the MCG has generated an income of Rs 54 crore from advertising.

During the review of the income growth of the civic body, the Commissioner that a special campaign should be run till March 31 to recover all pending dues of the MCG including property tax and advertisement fees. Officials said that so far Rs 233 crore has been earned from property tax in the current financial year.

"The Municipal Commissioner directed the officers to run an effective campaign against illegal constructions and encroachments and to free the corporation land from encroachments and secure it by building boundary walls so that they cannot be encroached upon again," a spokesperson of the MCG said.

While reviewing the development projects of the MCG the officials informed the Commissioner that the construction work for parking at Sohna Chowk is proceeding at a fast pace and will be completed by May-end.

Also, the file for the construction of multi-level parking in Kaman Sarai has been sent to the civic body for approval. The Commissioner also gave instructions to the officials to remove encroachments from the Kaman Sarai site.