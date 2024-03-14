Deputy Minister Addresses Water Scarcity Despite Development Of Agriculture

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
Despite the intensive development of agriculture in Azerbaijan
as a priority direction of the economy, the water resources
necessary for it are decreasing intensively, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijani Deputy
Agriculture Minister Sarvan Jafarov as saying at the Baku Water
Week Conference.
He noted that the agricultural sector is the largest production
sector in Azerbaijan, with a share of 70-80% of total water
consumption. Some 90% of the 1.5 million hectares of irrigated land
in the country is covered by surface water sources, and underground
water sources are used to irrigate approximately 180 thousand
hectares of land.
"At the same time, more than 90% of export-oriented agricultural
products fall on irrigated lands. These numbers clearly show the
dependence of agriculture on water," he said.
MENAFN14032024000195011045ID1107976310
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.