Azerbaijan, China To Cooperate In Eco-Environmental Protection

Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and the
Ministry of Ecology and Environment of the People's Republic of
China have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on
cooperation in the area of ecological and environmental protection
in Beijing, Azernews reports.
The document was inked by Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and
Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev, who is on a visit to China, and
Chinese Minister of Ecology and Environment Huang Runqiu.
The document envisages cooperation dealing with environmental
protection, addressing climate change, solid waste management,
biodiversity protection, ecological restoration, environmental
monitoring, and other realms. Additionally, Azerbaijan and China
are slated to cooperate on green development within international
and regional organisations. For these purposes, information
exchange and reciprocal visits will be carried out, scientific
research will be conducted, and joint events to be hosted.
During the meeting, the Azerbaijani delegation underscored that
the mutual trust and friendly relations between the heads of state,
Ilham Aliyev and Xi Jinping, ensure the swift development of
relations between Azerbaijan and China in various domains. The
Azerbaijani Minister described Azerbaijan as one of the first
countries to support China's initiatives, including the Belt and
Road Initiative.
The Ministers emphasised that Azerbaijan and China enjoy great
potential for mutually beneficial cooperation in various facets,
including ecology, protection of the environment and biodiversity,
addressing climate change, and green development.
Shedding light on the process of preparation for the 29th
session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change (COP29), scheduled to take place in
Azerbaijan this year, Minister Mukhtar Babayev underscored that
Azerbaijan constantly supports international efforts in the area of
environmental protection and global climate change and contributes
to this process.
Chinese Minister Huang Runqiu expressed optimism that Azerbaijan
would successfully organise COP29, one of the major and most
prestigious events in the world, saying that his country is eager
to actively participate in COP29 and provide all feasible support
to Azerbaijan.
