               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Act Of Vandalism Against Natavan`S Monument In France Is Illustration Of Double Standards, Says President


3/14/2024 6:10:10 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “It took us again several months to be able to evacuate it (the monument of Azerbaijani poetess Natavan – ed.) from Evian and bring it to the garden of the Azerbaijani Cultural Centre in Paris, where Natavan is now staying,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 11th Global Baku Forum on “Fixing the Fractured World” in Baku, Azernews reports.

“This is just an illustration of what we're facing. After we restored our sovereignty, and this is an illustration of double standards, France, which declared that they will send troops to Ukraine to help Ukraine restore its territorial integrity, tries to punish Azerbaijan for the restoration of our territorial integrity,” President Ilham Aliyev stressed.

MENAFN14032024000195011045ID1107976308

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search