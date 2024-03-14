Act Of Vandalism Against Natavan`S Monument In France Is Illustration Of Double Standards, Says President

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “It took us again several months to be able to evacuate it (the
monument of Azerbaijani poetess Natavan – ed.) from Evian and bring
it to the garden of the Azerbaijani Cultural Centre in Paris, where
Natavan is now staying,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he
addressed the opening ceremony of the 11th Global Baku Forum on
“Fixing the Fractured World” in Baku, Azernews reports.
“This is just an illustration of what we're facing. After we
restored our sovereignty, and this is an illustration of double
standards, France, which declared that they will send troops to
Ukraine to help Ukraine restore its territorial integrity, tries to
punish Azerbaijan for the restoration of our territorial
integrity,” President Ilham Aliyev stressed.
