Russians Fail In Crossing Onto Dnipro's Western Bank, Suffer Losses

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the early hours of Thursday, a group of Russian soldiers made a brazen attempt at crossing the Dnipro in a motor boat to land on the western bank near the Antonivskyi Bridge in Kherson region but were forced to retreat after suffering losses.

That's according to Operational Command South , Ukrinform reports.

"A bunch of invaders were sent from the left bank of the Dnipro in Kherson region in a motor boat to test their fate. As part of their subversive and reconnaissance mission, they tried to approach the right bank near the Antonivskyi Bridge," the report says.

Under heavy fire from Ukraine's Defense Forces, the boat eventually retreated back to the eastern bank after the group lost“a quarter of its capacity”.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated the western-bank part of Kherson region, including the regional center of Kherson, in the fall of 2022. Part of the region, located on the left bank of the Dnipro, remains temporarily occupied by Russian invasion troops.