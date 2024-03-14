Ambuja Cements Drives Social Change by Empowering Women through Waste Management

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 13 March, 2024: Ambuja Cements, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Group driven by its commitment to social responsibility, continues to uplift marginalized communities through its CSR arm, particularly by supporting Self-Help Groups (SHGs). Recently, Pooja SHG, comprised of women from the Dewar community, received a significant order for the supply of 300 tons of plastic waste from Ambuja Cements.

The Dewar community in Rawan village of Baloda Bazaar Tehsil in Chhattisgarh, has long faced social marginalization and economic hardships, often relying on garbage collection as their main source of income. Ambuja Cement's women empowerment program has played an important role in addressing these challenges, empowering women to generate income through plastic waste collection and linking them with the waste management arm of Ambuja Cements to provide alternate waste.

This collaborative effort between Ambuja Cements and its waste management arm represents more than just a solution for waste management. It serves as a ray of hope for the Dewar women, offering them opportunities for improved livelihoods and a brighter future through the additional income received. With this support, they can now provide better food, education, and essential resources for their families, facilitating greater integration into mainstream society.

Through comprehensive training and awareness sessions on income generation and waste management, the Pooja Self Help Group has emerged as a symbol of empowerment within the community. With a renewed focus on personal hygiene and education, there has been a noticeable shift in mindset and behavior among its members.

The tangible impact of this initiative is evident as the Dewar community now actively seeks employment opportunities beyond traditional avenues and prioritizes education for their children. Economic empowerment has instilled confidence among women, while societal attitudes toward the community have undergone a positive transformation.

Ambuja Cement's role in uplifting the Dewar community highlights its dedication to creating meaningful change in rural areas and driving progress in rural India.







