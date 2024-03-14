BPCL to Pioneer Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) Production in Chhattisgarh

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR)

Bengaluru, 13th March, 2024: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a leading Fortune 500 Maharatna Energy Conglomerate, is proud to announce a significant milestone in its commitment to sustainable energy solutions. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Wednesday between BPCL, the Chhattisgarh Biofuel Development Authority, and Municipal Corporations of Raipur and Bhilai for the production of Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) in Chhattisgarh, marking a transformative leap towards a cleaner and greener future.



Under the terms of the agreement, BPCL, a central Public Sector Undertaking (PSU), will spearhead the establishment of CBG plants in Raipur and Bhilai with an investment of approximately Rs 100 crore each. These state-of-the-art plants will boast a processing capacity of 100-150 tonnes per day, harnessing the potential of municipal solid waste to produce biofuel.



The MoU signing ceremony took place in the esteemed presence of Honorable Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai and Honorable Deputy Chief Minister Shri Arun Sao at the former's official residence. Chief Minister Sai underscored the pivotal role of CBG plants in fostering clean cities, clean energy, and zero carbon emissions, emphasizing the government's unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship.



Approximately 200-250 metric tonnes of municipal solid waste will be utilized daily in the production of biofuel, laying the foundation for a sustainable and circular economy. Moreover, the establishment of these plants is poised to generate approximately 60,000 man-days of employment directly and indirectly every year, bolstering economic growth and livelihoods in the region.



Highlighting the economic benefits of the initiative, Chief Minister Sai noted that the state stands to receive GST revenue to the tune of Rs 45 lakh per year upon production and sale at full capacity. Additionally, the plants will yield organic fertilizer as a valuable by-product, furthering the state's efforts towards promoting organic farming and agricultural sustainability.



The MoU was formally signed by key stakeholders including Shri Devesh Kumar Dhruv, Commissioner of Bhilai Municipal Corporation, Shri Avinash Mishra, Commissioner of Raipur Municipal Corporation , Shri Anurag Saraogi, Chief General Manager -Biofuel, and Shri Sumit Sarkar, Chief Executive Officer of Chhattisgarh Biofuel Development Authority.



BPCL is committed to driving positive change and embracing sustainable energy solutions, leveraging its expertise and resources to catalyze the transition towards a cleaner and greener future for all.





About Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL):



Fortune Global 500 Company, Bharat Petroleum is the second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the integrated energy companies in India, engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted Maharatna status, joining the club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy.



Bharat Petroleum’s Refineries at Mumbai, Kochi and Bina have a combined refining capacity of around 35.3 MMTPA. Its marketing infrastructure includes a network of installations, depots, energy stations, aviation service stations and LPG distributors. Its distribution network comprises over 21,000 Energy Stations, over 6,200 LPG distributorships, 525 Lubes distributorships, and 123 POL storage locations, 53 LPG Bottling Plants, 70 Aviation Service Stations, 4 Lube blending plants and 4 cross-country pipelines as on 30.09.2023.



Bharat Petroleum is integrating its strategy, investments, environmental and social ambitions to move towards a sustainable planet. The company has chalked out the plan to offer electric vehicle charging stations at around 7000 energy stations over next 5 years.



With a focus on sustainable solutions, the company is developing an ecosystem and a road-map to become a Net Zero Energy Company by 2040, in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Bharat Petroleum has been partnering communities by supporting several initiatives connected primarily in the areas of education, water conservation, skill development, health, community development, capacity building and employee volunteering. With ‘Energising Lives’ as its core purpose, Bharat Petroleum’s vision is to be an admired global energy company leveraging talent, innovation & technology.







