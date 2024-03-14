Salam Bounian’s The Gate Mall development is recognised for superior technological infrastructure with WiredScore Platinum Certification

(MENAFN- Knight Frank)

Doha, Qatar, March 2024, WiredScore, the company behind the international rating schemes for digital connectivity and smart functionality in commercial and residential real estate, today announced The Gate Mall has achieved Wiredscore Platinum Certification for its three office towers in Doha, Qatar.



The Gate Mall is well a known and highly regarded mixed use development comprising retail and office space situated in the heart of the West Bay, Doha.



“We are really pleased that the quality infrastructure, systems and process here at The Gate Mall have been certified to this internationally-recognised standard, and at the highest level. Ensuring we can offer the best to our current and future occupiers has always been and will always be our priority. Technology advances rapidly and the WiredScore Platinum certification confirms we are the place for business who are the forefront of their industries.” Mohammed Abu Issa – General Manager, Salam Bounian (part of Salam International)



WiredScore Certification measures a building’s ability to deliver a best-in-class connectivity experience. The credit-based rating system assesses mobile and Wi-Fi performance and the digital infrastructure of the building to ensure resilience to shocks and stresses and capacity to incorporate future technologies as the PropTech sector evolves. The Gate Mall is the first scheme in Qatar to receive this certification and has achieved WiredScore Platinum, the highest certification level available.



“Given that a key pillar of NDS 3 is the creation of leading business environments, ensuring Qatar’s office stock offers a seamless connectivity experience and contain the infrastructure that makes them highly future-ready has never been more important. By delivering and operating an office development that meets our most advanced requirements for digital connectivity, Salam Bounian positions itself as an early adopter in a rapidly evolving market.”



“This forward-thinking approach means that the product Salam Bounian offers is equipped to meet the needs of even the most advanced international tenant. Buildings that achieve this standard take a lot of thought and effort to deliver, so I would like to congratulate the team on this exceptional achievement." - John Hilliard, Head of Middle East at WiredScore.





WiredScore is on a mission to set the global standard for technology within the built environment, making the world’s buildings smarter and better connected, enabling a more collaborative, innovative, and dynamic future. Since expanding its operations to the Middle East at the end of 2022, more than 40 million square feet of leading real estate in the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt has been registered for WiredScore’s certification programs.



“As the first Accredited Professionals for WiredScore in Qatar, Knight Frank are delighted to have been a part of the certification process for The Gate Mall. Salam Bounian are known to be one of the most progressive and innovative businesses in Qatar, so their Platinum rating comes as no surprise.



Through this achievement, Salam Bounian have unlocked a multitude of benefits including enhanced tenant satisfaction, increased asset value, and a competitive edge in attracting top-tier occupants.



Knight Frank are proud to celebrate this milestone in the history of Qatar, and we reaffirm our pledge to continue championing sustainability and innovation in the built environment, driving Qatar towards a more resilient and prosperous future.”



Adam Stewart. Partner and Head of Knight Frank in Qatar.









MENAFN14032024005280011845ID1107976289