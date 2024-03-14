Kindred publishes its Annual and Sustainability Report for 2023

(MENAFN- distribution) Kindred Group plc (Kindred) has today published its combined Annual and Sustainability Report for the 2023 financial year. The report provides an introduction to Kindred as a company and the Group’s strategy and key value creation drivers.

In his CEO comment, Nils Andén summarises the year and highlights Kindred’s focus going forward; “The geopolitical situation across Europe and other parts of the world continues to bring unrest, and during this time we have remained focused and supported each other when needed. Kindred is an extremely successful growth story over the years, partly thanks to our ability to come together as a team, and we remain committed to our purpose of transforming gambling by being a trusted source of entertainment that contributes positively to society.”

“At the beginning of 2023, we promised to reach an underlying EBITDA of at least GBP 200 million by the end of the year - a fairly bold target at the time. I am extremely proud of everyone at Kindred as we managed to meet that target. Knowing that we can achieve what we set our mind to, as long as we remain focused and consistent, we have agreed with our Board to deliver an underlying EBITDA of GBP 250 million by the end of 2024”, continues Nils Andén.

Kindred’s Annual General Meeting will be held on 26 April 2024 at 10.00 CEST in Stockholm, Sweden.

The 2023 Annual and Sustainability Report and Accounts, prepared using the single electronic reporting format specified in the Transparency Directive ESEF Regulation, can be accessed on the Group’s website at the following link.

Attached to this Company Announcement is the Directors’ Declaration on ESEF Annual Financial Reports.

As part of Kindred’s ambition to reduce the company’s environmental impact, the Annual and Sustainability Report 2023 is only made available in a digital format.

This disclosure contains information that Kindred Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528).

