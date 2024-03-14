Yahsat and e& UAE to bring satellite connectivity to standard smartphones

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 14 March 2024: Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (ADX: YAHSAT), the UAE’s flagship satellite solutions provider, and e& UAE signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). According to this MoU, e& UAE is set to become the first telecom operator to partner with Yahsat under its Direct-to-Device (D2D) strategy.



The collaboration includes exploring various initiatives and projects concerning Yahsat’s planned D2D ecosystem to enable voice, texting, and data satellite connectivity for standard smartphones. Through this partnership, e& UAE and Yahsat will work together on a range of innovative projects aimed at revolutionising satellite connectivity.



Ali Al Hashemi, Group CEO, Yahsat, said: “We are delighted to announce our MoU with e& UAE, a leading global telecom operator, as the first of many agreements we hope to reach with key industry players as part of our D2D strategy. We are discussing a whole host of areas where we aim to collaborate, which includes developing the ecosystem as part of our recently launched D2D strategy – Project SKY.”



Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, CEO, e& UAE, said: “This partnership with Yahsat unlocks a new era of global connectivity. We're proud to be the first operator to join Yahsat's D2D vision and leverage our networks to bring seamless, anytime-anywhere connectivity to people everywhere. This is a significant step towards bridging the digital divide and realising our shared vision of a connected future.”



The partnership will see the two companies joining forces on Yahsat ‘s planned Low Earth Orbit (LEO) D2D system, which is designed to provide seamless connectivity (including voice, texting, and data) for standard smartphones. This technology will offer unprecedented levels of connectivity and accessibility for users around the world.



The collaboration is the latest step in the implementation of Yahsat’s D2D strategy that seeks to empower standard smartphones and Internet of Things (IoT) devices with advanced satellite capabilities in an ecosystem of services and applications that can be accessed anywhere in the world.





About Yahsat



Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC (Yahsat) is a public company listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company PJSC, offering multi-mission satellite solutions in more than 150 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Australasia.



Yahsat’s fleet of 5 satellites reaches more than 80% of the world’s population, enabling critical communications including broadband, broadcasting, backhauling and mobility solutions. Based out of Abu Dhabi in the UAE, Yahsat provides C, Ku, Ka and L-band satellite communications solutions for land, maritime and aero platforms to consumers, governments and enterprises. Its businesses consist of Yahsat Government Solutions, Thuraya, YahClick (powered by Hughes) and YahLink.



Yahsat also participates in Hughes do Brasil, an equity partnership with Hughes, and Yahlive, an equity partnership with SES. In 2020, Yahsat commenced construction of Thuraya 4, the next-generation telecommunications system for Thuraya, which is due to launch in 2024 and to enter service in 2025. In 2023, Yahsat commenced construction of two new software-defined telecommunication satellites, Al Yah 4 and Al Yah 5, which are expected to be launched in 2027 and 2028, respectively.



Note



On the 18th of December 2023, the Board of Directors of each of Bayanat AI PLC (Bayanat) and Yahsat recommended a merger of the two entities to its shareholders. The proposed merger aims to create an AI-powered space technology champion in the MENA region with global reach. Bayanat and Yahsat will continue to operate independently until regulatory approval is received and the merger is effective, which is expected to take place in mid-2024. Visit the merger microsite for more information:



For more information, visit: ; Follow us on Twitter: @YahsatOfficial



About Thuraya Telecommunications Company



Established in 1997, Thuraya offers innovative communications solutions to a variety of sectors including maritime, energy, government, broadcast media, military, aerospace and humanitarian NGO. Thuraya’s superior network enables clear communications and uninterrupted coverage across two-thirds of the globe by MSS, global VSAT coverage and around the world through its unique GSM roaming capabilities. The company’s diverse range of technologically advanced and dependable mobile satellite handsets and broadband devices provide ease of use, value, quality and efficiency. Through relevant partnerships, Thuraya stays ahead by delivering solutions and supporting applications that meet the rapidly transforming nature of market demands. Thuraya remains committed to keeping everyone within reach in any circumstance by making accessible the essential tools required for vital connectivity.







