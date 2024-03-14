Aldar Properties announces launch of Nouran Living on Saadiyat Island

(MENAFN) Aldar Properties has announced the launch of its latest residential development, the "Nooran Living" project, set to commence construction in the final quarter of 2024. Anticipated to be completed by the last quarter of 2027, this venture will offer 372 residential units, encompassing studio apartments and various apartment configurations. Buyers of all nationalities will have access to these units starting March 19, 2024, signaling a significant step forward in expanding residential offerings within the region.



Situated in the Marina area on Saadiyat Island, "Nooran Living" represents Aldar's inaugural residential project in this burgeoning locale, which is fast emerging as a premier residential and entertainment destination. Distinguished by its contemporary designs and medium-rise structures, the project is poised to redefine modern living experiences in Abu Dhabi's evolving landscape.



The strategic positioning of "Nooran Living" further enhances its appeal, with proximity to prominent entertainment venues and educational institutions. Notably, the development lies in close proximity to New York University Abu Dhabi and several esteemed educational establishments on the island, including Cranleigh School Abu Dhabi, the American Community School in Abu Dhabi, and Berkeley Abu Dhabi. This strategic placement ensures residents' access to a vibrant cultural and educational ecosystem, fostering a dynamic living environment that seamlessly integrates leisure, learning, and lifestyle amenities.



As Aldar Properties embarks on this ambitious project, it underscores the company's commitment to delivering innovative and quality-driven residential offerings that cater to the diverse needs of residents in Abu Dhabi and beyond. With "Nooran Living," Aldar seeks to redefine urban living experiences, setting new benchmarks in luxury, convenience, and community living on Saadiyat Island.

