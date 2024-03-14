Gadkari Okays Rs 850 Crore Outlay For Road Projects In Telangana

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari announced on Thursday that an outlay of Rs 850 crore has been approved for road development projects in Telangana.

The amount cleared under Central Road & Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) Scheme has been allocated for widening and strengthening of 31 State Road Projects, encompassing a total length of 435.29 Km, the minister said.

He said, the initiative aims to promote growth in the regional economy. It will also create job opportunities by promoting tourism development and improving transportation infrastructure.

Under the CRIF scheme, the Ministry allocates funds for State Governments and Union Territories (UTs) for the development and maintenance of State Roads.