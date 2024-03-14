EAM Jaishankar, Irish Trade Minister Discuss New Areas Of Collaboration

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar discussed new areas of collaboration between India and Ireland as he met Simon Coveney, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, in the national capital on Thursday.

Simon Coveney is leading a trade delegation that arrived in India this week to focus on economic ties and growing business collaboration as the two countries mark 75 years of diplomatic relations.

"Glad to meet Ireland Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment @simoncoveney. A very positive discussion on new areas of collaboration between India and Ireland," EAM Jaishankar wrote on his X handle.

The two leaders also exchanged views on war-wrecked Gaza and Ukraine.

"This is a fascinating country in many ways -- one of the fastest growing economies and one of the fastest developing societies in the world," Simon Coveney said in a video message before leaving for India.

Praising the Indian community in his country, he said that there are "91,000 Indian citizens" living in Ireland today, forming a big part of the Irish society and economy.

"We have about 50 Indian companies in Ireland, employing between 5,000-6,000 people, and that is a growing influence on the Irish economy and a very positive one," Simon Coveney said.

The visit, which began in Bengaluru's Garden City on Monday, was put together by Enterprise Ireland, the Irish government's trade and innovation agency, along with Ireland's FDI agency, IDA Ireland, in conjunction with the Irish Embassy.

In Bengaluru, Simon Coveney called on pharma company Biocon as well as IT giants Infosys and Wipro.

Upon his arrival, Irish Ambassador to India, Kevin Kelly, said on X that the visit "will afford a great opportunity to explore the potential that exists between India and Ireland to foster even greater trade".

Kevin Kelly said that trade between the two countries already stands "at a healthy Euro 10 billion per annum".

As part of its renewed Asia Pacific strategy launched last year, Ireland's Deputy Prime Minister Micheal Martin had said that his country intends to further deepen its economic and cultural relationship with India.

The strategy, according to Micheal Martin, will fuel economic growth into the future and support Ireland's ambitions to expand across the Asia Pacific.