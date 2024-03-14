Kim Jong-un directly joins military drills amid yearly joint exercises between Washington, Seoul

(MENAFN) In a noteworthy announcement, North Korea's official news agency revealed that leader Kim Jong-un personally participated in military exercises conducted by Pyongyang concurrently with the annual joint drills held by Washington and Seoul. The agency disseminated images capturing Kim clad in a black leather jacket, warmly greeting soldiers adorned in distinctive military attire, eliciting cheers of joy from the troops as they met their leader. Kim's presence extended to overseeing the "training march" exercises, conducted with live ammunition, from a field command position flanked by senior generals, as reported by the same source.



During the exercises, Kim Jong-un assumed a hands-on role, directly engaging with military hardware by riding a "new-type main battle tank" and personally maneuvering the tank using the control lever. This direct involvement underscores Kim's commitment to military readiness and his active participation in military operations. The exercises, meticulously supervised by Kim, were carried out ahead of the conclusion of Seoul and Washington's joint annual drills known as "Freedom Shield."



These joint exercises, an integral component of military cooperation between South Korea and the United States, encompass training scenarios focused on intercepting missiles and countering air attacks. Notably, Pyongyang, a nuclear-armed state, routinely denounces these exercises, viewing them as provocative actions. Despite international scrutiny and diplomatic tensions, North Korea's military exercises under Kim Jong-un's leadership underscore the regime's assertive stance and ongoing commitment to bolstering its military capabilities amidst regional security challenges.

