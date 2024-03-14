Egyptian remittances rise after currency depreciation, showing financial transformation

(MENAFN) Recent reports from Cairo indicate a significant uptick in remittances flowing into the Egyptian banking sector following the country's decisive devaluation of its currency last week. Officials and bankers revealed that since March 6, when Egypt implemented a sharp depreciation, remittance inflows from Egyptians working abroad have notably increased. The move saw the exchange rate plummet to approximately 50 Egyptian pounds to the dollar, a significant departure from the previous stability around 31 pounds per dollar maintained for nearly a year. As of Wednesday, the Egyptian pound has shown signs of gradual recovery, with current trading rates standing at 48.40 pounds to the dollar.



According to insights shared by four bankers with Reuters, the week subsequent to the currency devaluation witnessed a surge in remittance transactions. Bankers and economists offered explanations, suggesting that Egyptians residing abroad might have been prompted to channel their funds into the formal banking system due to the currency adjustment. Prior to the devaluation, there were indications that some individuals were either retaining their funds or diverting them to the parallel market, where the value of the Egyptian pound had plummeted to 70 pounds per dollar the previous month.



Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly also commented on the situation, acknowledging the observed increase in remittance inflows, although specific data was not provided. The decision to devalue the currency is situated within the context of Egypt's broader financial strategy, including a recent agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) worth eight billion dollars aimed at bolstering the country's economic stability. This move reflects Egypt's proactive approach to navigating economic challenges and fostering financial resilience in alignment with international partners and agreements.



The surge in remittances following the currency devaluation underscores the dynamic interplay between economic policies, market forces, and individual financial behaviors. As Egypt charts its course toward economic recovery and growth, such developments highlight the importance of strategic interventions and collaborative efforts to optimize economic performance and ensure the well-being of its citizens both at home and abroad.

