Egypt's Finance Ministry, Customs Authority cooperate to speed up release of goods, ease financial pressures

(MENAFN) In a recent update, Dr. Mohamed Maait, Egypt's Finance Minister, shared that the total value of goods released at various ports has surged to USD1.7 billion since the beginning of March. These goods, including vital commodities and production essentials, are vital for bolstering local industries and ensuring a steady supply in markets. Maait stressed the government's commitment to stabilizing prices and alleviating financial burdens on citizens, underscoring their dedication to economic balance and citizen welfare.



Al-Shahat Ghatouri, Customs Authority head, highlighted the transformative impact of electronic upgrades in expediting goods release. These enhancements have drastically sped up clearance processes, ensuring swift market access and seamless integration into production lines. Ghatouri emphasized the tireless efforts across all customs ports, operating around-the-clock to streamline procedures and hasten goods release.



The collaborative efforts of the Finance Ministry and Customs Authority underscore a shared dedication to enhancing market dynamics, fostering economic growth, and easing financial strain on citizens. Leveraging technological advancements and procedural optimizations, Egypt strives to solidify its status as a trade and commerce hub, driving sustainable development and prosperity for its populace.

MENAFN14032024000045015682ID1107976220