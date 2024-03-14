Middle East boosts world finance, sovereign wealth funds rise

(MENAFN) In the world of finance, all eyes are on the Middle East these days, a region renowned for its abundant oil wealth and now on the brink of hosting three trillion-dollar sovereign wealth funds. A recent move by Saudi Arabia stands out, as they shifted a hefty USD164 billion stake in Aramco to their Public Investment Fund. It's a strategic step signaling Saudi Arabia's commitment to strengthening its sovereign wealth capabilities in line with broader economic goals.



Meanwhile, Kuwait's Investment Authority is making waves, poised to achieve remarkable financial milestones by seizing opportunities in the market's growth. This not only bolsters Kuwait's financial stature but also closes the gap between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Speaking of the UAE, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority reigns supreme with a staggering USD993 billion in assets, solidifying the region's prominence in global finance.



Looking beyond the Middle East, Norway's sovereign wealth fund still leads globally, closely followed by the China Investment Corporation. However, Abu Dhabi shines with its trio of powerhouse wealth funds: the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Mubadala Investment Company, and the Holding Group (ADQ). This diverse portfolio underscores Abu Dhabi's versatile approach to wealth management and investment, cementing its position as a major player on the world financial stage.

MENAFN14032024000045015682ID1107976219