Kava Root Extract Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Analysis And Forecast 2024-2032

Report Highlights:

How big is the kava root extract market ?

The global kava root extract market size reached US$ 1.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.85% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Kava Root Extract Industry:

Demand for natural and herbal remedies:

The increasing consumer inclination towards natural and herbal remedies has resulted in a noticeable shift in consumer behavior, with a growing number of people seeking alternative and complementary medicines. As a result, there is a growing demand for kawa root extract used in herbal and Ayurvedic formulations owing to its exceptional calming and therapeutic properties. Besides this, kawa root extract is also widely employed across Pacific Islander cultures for its soothing effects and as a natural remedy for anxiety, stress, and insomnia, which is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the increasing awareness about the side effects associated with synthetic drugs has heightened the demand for a more holistic approach to health and wellness, aiding in market expansion.

Innovation in product development:

Ongoing advancements in extraction and formulation technologies have enabled manufacturers to produce higher quality, more consistent, and more potent kava extracts, strengthening the market growth. Modern extraction methods, such as carbon dioxide (CO2) extraction, have improved the purity and concentration of the active compounds, enhancing their efficacy and appeal. Furthermore, innovations in product formulation allow for a wider variety including capsules, tinctures, and beverages, catering to diverse consumer preferences and expanding the market reach. These advancements have improved the quality of kava root extract products and facilitated regulatory approval, creating a positive outlook for market expansion.

Rising mental health concerns:

The surge in mental health concerns has heightened the demand for alternative remedies that are both effective and have fewer side effects compared to conventional pharmaceuticals. Kava root extract, known for its calming properties, is increasingly sought after as a natural solution for stress, anxiety, and sleep disturbances. Consequently, as individuals seek safer, more holistic approaches to managing their mental well-being, kava root extract, with its therapeutic benefits emerges as a compelling choice validated by both tradition and research, thus supporting the market expansion.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the kava root extract industry?

The escalating global stress levels spurring the demand for relaxation solutions, coupled with the rising popularity of herbal cocktails in the beverage industry, are providing an impetus to the market growth. Concurrently, the expansion of online retailing and e-commerce platforms enhancing consumer accessibility and the visibility of kava-based products is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the rising product incorporation in the cosmetic and skincare industry, owing to its anti-inflammatory and skin-soothing properties is presenting lucrative opportunities for the market growth. Furthermore, the growing interest in ethnobotanicals among consumers, who are eager to explore traditional plant-based remedies is further bolstering the market expansion.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Nature:



Organic Conventional

Conventional kava root extract represents the largest segment due to its widespread availability, cost-effectiveness, and longstanding traditional use in various cultures.

Breakup by Form:



Powder Extract Liquid Extract

On the basis of form, the market is classified into powder extract and liquid extract .

Breakup by Sales Channel:



Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Drug and Specialty Stores

Online Retail Others

Hypermarkets and supermarkets emerged as the largest sales channel segment, offering extensive distribution networks and easy consumer access.

Breakup by Application:



Food and Beverage

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Pharmaceutical Others

The food and beverages (F&B) industry dominates the market due to the increasing use of kawa root extract in various culinary and drink formulations for its unique flavor and calming properties.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Europe enjoys the leading position in the market due to the region's growing consumer interest in herbal supplements, regulatory support for safe herbal products, and high awareness of the health benefits.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:



Best Nutrition Product Inc.

Botanic Healthcare

Botany Evolution LLC

Fiji Kava Australia Ltd

Gaia Herbs

Kava King

Kona Kava Farm

LifeSeasons Inc.

Mountain Rose Herbs

Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd.

NOW Foods

Nutragreenlife Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Oregon's Wild Harvest

Root of Happiness Taos Herb Company

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

