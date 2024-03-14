DP World Group records resilient economic performance for 2023

(MENAFN) DP World Group (DP World Limited) has disclosed its financial results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, showcasing a robust performance amidst various market dynamics. The company reported a notable 6.6 percent increase in revenues, amounting to USD18.25 billion (67 billion dirhams) on a reported basis. This growth trajectory was supported by positive contributions from Drydocks World results and the full-year consolidation benefits stemming from the acquisition of Imperial Logistics. The year-over-year revenue growth, when analyzed on a like-for-like basis, primarily stemmed from the ports, terminals, and logistics businesses within the company.



Furthermore, DP World's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 1.9 percent, reaching USD5.108 billion. The adjusted EBITDA margin for the year stood at 28.0 percent, with the like-for-like adjusted EBITDA margin reaching 28.9 percent. Despite the positive performance in revenue and EBITDA, the company experienced a 17.7 percent decrease in profits for the year, totaling USD1,514 million (5.56 billion dirhams). This decline was primarily attributed to higher financing costs incurred during the period.



The company also reported a 2.9 percent increase in cash liquidity resulting from operations, reaching USD4.579 billion in 2023, compared to USD4.451 billion in the previous year. However, DP World noted a rise in its gearing ratio (net debt to adjusted EBITDA) on a pre-IFRS16 basis, increasing to 3.5x from 2.7x in FY2022, primarily due to higher net debt. On a post-IFRS 16 basis, the net gearing ratio stood at 3.8x, compared to 3.0x in FY2022.



In light of these financial results, DP World reiterated its unchanged financial policy, aiming to manage the balance sheet at less than 4 times net debt to EBITDA (pre-IFRS 16) and maintain a strong investment-grade rating. The company's commitment to prudent financial management and maintaining a solid balance sheet underscores its strategic approach to navigating evolving market conditions and ensuring long-term sustainability and growth.

