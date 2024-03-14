Hyundai, Kia to recall around 170K EVs due to charging system software matter

(MENAFN) Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Corp, two major South Korean automakers, have announced plans to recall approximately 170,000 electric vehicles to rectify a software error in the charging system. The decision comes after the South Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport identified manufacturing defects in a total of 232,000 vehicles across 12 models from Hyundai Motor, Kia, Stellantis Korea, and Tesla Korea.



Of the vehicles subject to recall, the majority of the issues were found in the integrated charging system of 169,932 Hyundai and Kia electric cars. This includes models such as the Hyundai IONIQ 5, IONIQ 6, Genesis GV60, GV70, and GV80, with a total of 113,916 affected vehicles, along with 56,016 Kia EV6s. The identified software error poses a risk of preventing these vehicles from charging at low voltage, potentially leading to disruptions while driving.



Additionally, the South Korean Ministry revealed that 61,131 Hyundai Avante cars are being recalled due to inadequate headlight illumination. Other concerns highlighted in the recall involve 527 Jeep Cherokees manufactured by Stellantis Group, which were equipped with taillights exceeding standard specifications, and 148 Jeep Wrangler plug-in hybrid units experiencing issues with high-voltage batteries.



Furthermore, the recall extends to 136 Tesla Model 3 cars, where it was discovered that pedestrian warning sounds fail to activate during low-speed driving or reversing. These findings underscore the importance of addressing safety and functionality concerns in vehicles to ensure the well-being of consumers and uphold industry standards.



The proactive approach taken by Hyundai, Kia, and other automakers in responding to these identified issues reflects their commitment to prioritizing customer safety and satisfaction. By initiating these recalls and addressing manufacturing defects promptly, the companies aim to maintain trust and confidence in their products within the automotive market.

MENAFN14032024000045015682ID1107976184