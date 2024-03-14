Beijing criticizes US legislation targeting TikTok as 'bandit logic'

(MENAFN) Tensions between Beijing and Washington escalated as China condemned the United States' move to force TikTok, a popular social media platform, to sever ties with its Chinese parent company or face a ban within the US. The US House of Representatives' approval of the bill sparked strong backlash from China, with Beijing vowing to undertake "all necessary measures" to safeguard the interests of its companies operating abroad.



Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin criticized the US legislation, characterizing it as emblematic of "bandit logic." Wang's remarks reflected Beijing's assertion that the US was attempting to appropriate assets from Chinese companies unjustly. He emphasized that such actions run counter to principles of fair competition and violate international economic and trade norms.



Moreover, a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce echoed Wang's sentiments, reaffirming China's commitment to defending its legitimate rights and interests. The spokesperson's statement underlined China's determination to protect its businesses from what it perceives as unjust and discriminatory practices imposed by foreign governments.



The passage of the bill in the US House of Representatives has further strained bilateral relations between the world's two largest economies. The dispute surrounding TikTok highlights broader tensions regarding technology, trade, and national security, underscoring the complexities inherent in the increasingly contentious relationship between China and the United States.

