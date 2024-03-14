Inflation in Saudi Arabia rises to 6-month high, fueled by housing costs

(MENAFN) Official data released by the General Authority for Statistics in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia revealed a notable acceleration in the country's inflation rate during February, marking the highest pace in six months. The uptick was primarily attributed to a significant 10 percent increase in actual housing rents, exerting pressure on overall consumer prices.



The consumer price index (CPI) in Saudi Arabia surged to 1.8 percent in February 2024 compared to the same period the previous year, marking the second consecutive month of increase and reaching the highest level since August of the preceding year. This acceleration represented an uptick from the 1.6 percent recorded in January 2024, underscoring the growing inflationary pressures within the Saudi economy.



The General Authority for Statistics highlighted that rental prices, serving as a key driver of inflationary trends during the month, were primarily influenced by a notable 9.1 percent increase in villa rental costs. Additionally, the food and beverage segment witnessed a 1.3 percent increase, driven by a substantial 7.6 percent rise in vegetable prices. Moreover, the Restaurants and Hotels sector experienced a 2.5 percent uptick, largely attributed to a 2.2 percent increase in the prices of catering services.



The data reflects the complex interplay of factors contributing to rising inflationary pressures in Saudi Arabia, with housing costs and food prices notably influencing the overall consumer price index. The observed trends underscore the importance of monitoring key economic indicators and implementing appropriate policy measures to mitigate inflationary risks and ensure macroeconomic stability.

