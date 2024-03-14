Currency markets calm as investors await Federal Reserve policy signals

(MENAFN) Thursday saw a state of tranquility prevailing in the currency market, with the US dollar maintaining its stability against major counterparts. Traders exhibited caution as they awaited further data releases from the world's largest economy, seeking insights into the potential trajectory of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.



The release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data in the United States earlier in the week, revealing a higher-than-expected increase in inflation, reignited concerns surrounding inflationary pressures. This development prompted investors to reevaluate expectations regarding the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions, particularly in anticipation of its upcoming June meeting.



Market sentiment, as indicated by the London Stock Exchange Group's interest rate move probability app, suggests a shift in expectations. While earlier in the week, there was a 71 percent probability of a rate cut in June, this figure has now decreased to 65 percent. Similarly, the likelihood of a rate reduction in July stands at approximately 83 percent.



With the anticipation that the US Central Bank will maintain interest rates at their current levels during its forthcoming meeting, attention is now directed towards the bank's updated economic forecasts. Investors keenly await insights from the Federal Reserve regarding its assessment of economic conditions and the potential implications for monetary policy moving forward.

