Centre Sanctions Rs 1,385 Cr For Road Projects In Karnataka

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday that an allocation of Rs 1385.60 crore has been sanctioned for road projects in Karnataka.
The projects involve the“enhancement and reinforcement of 295 road development projects spanning a total length of 2055.62 km under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund scheme across diverse districts,” the minister said.
This endeavour will upgrade infrastructure in the state which will enhance connectivity and foster socio-economic development.
