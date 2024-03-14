ADNOC Drilling receives shareholder greenlight, announces robust dividend

(MENAFN) ADNOC Drilling, a prominent entity listed on the Abu Dhabi Financial Market, has announced the successful acquisition of shareholder approval for all agenda items discussed during its annual general assembly meeting. This includes the pivotal decision regarding the distribution of its enticing final cash dividends for the financial year concluding on December 31, 2023.



Abdul Rahman Abdullah Al-Sayari, the CEO of ADNOC Drilling, shared insights into the company's financial performance, emphasizing the significant strides made towards accomplishing strategic objectives throughout 2023. Al-Sayari underscored the company's unwavering commitment to supporting its clientele in attaining their goals while concurrently achieving notable progress in the realms of health, safety, and environmental stewardship. The CEO highlighted the record-high achievements attained in 2023, attributing these successes to the exceptional performance demonstrated by the company's workforce.



Al-Sayari expressed gratitude towards ADNOC Drilling's workforce, acknowledging their talent, proficiency, and dedication in maintaining stellar performance standards. He particularly commended the team's commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive work environment, emphasizing the pivotal role played by each employee in contributing to the company's overall success. The CEO's remarks reflect a deep appreciation for the collective efforts exerted by ADNOC Drilling's workforce in achieving excellence and driving the company's growth trajectory forward.

