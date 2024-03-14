Dubai parking management company Parkin raises USD427.5M in successful IPO

(MENAFN) Dubai-based parking management company, Parkin, has successfully raised a staggering 1.57 billion dirhams (approximately USD427.5 million) through its initial public offering (IPO). The offering saw the final price set at 2.1 dirhams per share, hitting the upper limit of the previously announced price range. This achievement comes amidst robust investor interest, with Parkin offering a stake of approximately 25 percent in the company.



The overwhelming response to Parkin's IPO is evident in the remarkable demand it garnered. The company received subscription applications worth a staggering 259 billion dirhams (roughly USD71 billion) from a diverse range of investors, including local, regional, and international stakeholders. This substantial oversubscription, with demand exceeding the available shares by about 165 times, underscores the strong investor appetite for initial offerings within the UAE market.



Marking the first privatization process in the emirate this year, Parkin's IPO signifies a significant milestone. The successful offering positions the company with an estimated total valuation of approximately 6.3 billion dirhams (around USD1.7 billion). Notably, the Dubai Investment Fund divested 749.7 million shares, representing a 25 percent stake in the company, through the public offering. This move further highlights Parkin's strategic growth trajectory and investor confidence in its prospects within the burgeoning parking management sector.

MENAFN14032024000045015682ID1107976146