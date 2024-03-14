Remittances to Egyptian banking sector increase after currency depreciation

(MENAFN) In the aftermath of Egypt's recent sharp devaluation of its currency, officials and bankers have reported a notable uptick in remittances from Egyptians working abroad to the country's banking sector. The currency devaluation, implemented on March 6, saw the exchange rate lowered to approximately 50 Egyptian pounds to the dollar, a significant shift from the previous stabilized rate of around 31 pounds per dollar that had persisted for nearly a year.



Since the devaluation, the Egyptian pound has demonstrated a gradual appreciation, reaching a trading rate of 48.40 against the dollar as of Wednesday. According to four bankers who spoke with Reuters, remittances surged in the week following the currency devaluation. This increase in remittance inflows to the banking sector comes amid concerns that Egyptians residing abroad might opt to retain their funds or channel them outside the formal banking system to the parallel market, where the currency's value had plummeted to 70 pounds per dollar the previous month.



Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly acknowledged the rise in remittances without providing specific data. Bankers and economists attribute this surge in remittance flows to various factors, including increased confidence in the stability of the official exchange rate following the devaluation and a desire among Egyptians abroad to capitalize on the more favorable conversion rates offered by the banking sector.



The increase in remittances to the banking sector underscores the pivotal role played by remittances in Egypt's economy, serving as a vital source of foreign currency inflows and supporting domestic consumption and investment. As the country navigates economic challenges and implements policy measures to bolster its currency and fiscal stability, remittances from Egyptians abroad remain a crucial lifeline, contributing to the resilience of the banking sector and broader economy.

