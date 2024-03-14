Brazil's agricultural finance market confronts increasing farmer bankruptcies amid falling global prices

(MENAFN) Despite experiencing improved harvests in recent years, Brazil's USD7 billion agricultural financing market is confronted with the looming threat of increasing farmer bankruptcies. This concerning trend stems from the downward trajectory of prices in global markets, particularly affecting commodities like corn and soybeans.



According to reports from Bloomberg News Agency, the decline in prices for these key agricultural products has contributed to a surge in the number of farmers defaulting on their loans obtained from Brazilian investment funds known as "Viagros." These funds rely on income streams derived from interest, dividends, and rental payments for agricultural land. Notably, funds such as Galapagos Receipts de Agrongseo and SFI Investments de Agrongsio have seen their asset values dwindle as some farmers have ceased repayment of their debts.



In recent years, Brazil has witnessed remarkable growth in its agricultural production, solidifying its position as the world's largest soybean producer since surpassing the United States in 2013. Additionally, the country claimed the title of the largest corn-producing nation just last year. Despite these agricultural achievements, the number of farmers declaring bankruptcy has skyrocketed, experiencing a six-fold increase compared to the previous year, as highlighted by data from Cerasa Experien.



This juxtaposition of robust agricultural output and escalating farmer bankruptcies underscores the complex challenges facing Brazil's agricultural financing sector. While increased production has bolstered Brazil's standing in global agricultural markets, the vulnerability of farmers to price fluctuations poses significant risks to the stability of the agricultural financing ecosystem. As stakeholders navigate these challenges, proactive measures to mitigate the impacts of price volatility and support farmers facing financial distress will be crucial in safeguarding the resilience of Brazil's agricultural sector.

