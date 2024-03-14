Meteorology Department Expects Moderate Weather Today

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Thursday will be hazy at places at first becomes moderate temperature daytime with scattered clouds to partly cloudy at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will be hazy at places at first and scattered clouds to partly cloudy at times, the report added.

Wind inshore will be variable at first becomes northeasterly southwesterly 3 - 13 KT.

Offshore, it will be northeasterly southeasterly 3 -13 KT.

Visibility inshore will be 4 - 9 km. Offshore, it will be 4 - 8 km.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 2 ft. Offshore, it will be 1 3 ft.

Area High Tide Low Tide Mini

Messaid

08:19 21:51 03:02 15:12 17

Wakrah

07:36 20:56 02:27 14:37 18

Doha

06:34 20:19 02:04 14:25 18

Al Khor

06:05 19:14 00:49 14:09 14

Ruwais

07:39 20:02 01:47 14:05 18

Dukhan

00:34 12:55 06:40 19:09 15

Abu Samra

00:11 12:41 06:26 19:05 15

Sunrise: 05:42 LT

Sunset: 17:42 LT

