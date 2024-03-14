Meteorology Department Expects Moderate Weather Today

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Thursday will be hazy at places at first becomes moderate temperature daytime with scattered clouds to partly cloudy at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore, it will be hazy at places at first and scattered clouds to partly cloudy at times, the report added.
Wind inshore will be variable at first becomes northeasterly southwesterly 3 - 13 KT.
Offshore, it will be northeasterly southeasterly 3 -13 KT.
Visibility inshore will be 4 - 9 km. Offshore, it will be 4 - 8 km.
Sea state inshore will be 1 - 2 ft. Offshore, it will be 1 3 ft.
Messaid
08:19 21:51 03:02 15:12 17
Wakrah
07:36 20:56 02:27 14:37 18
Doha
06:34 20:19 02:04 14:25 18
Al Khor
06:05 19:14 00:49 14:09 14
Ruwais
07:39 20:02 01:47 14:05 18
Dukhan
00:34 12:55 06:40 19:09 15
Abu Samra
00:11 12:41 06:26 19:05 15
Sunrise: 05:42 LT
Sunset: 17:42 LT
