Moehe Hosts Exhibition On Students' Projects For National Olympiad

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) has organised an exhibition to judge students' projects as part of the National Olympiad for Creativity in Mathematics, Science, and Engineering 2024.

The event was held at the Ministry's permanent building in Legtaifiyah in cooperation with the College of Engineering at Qatar University, Texas A&M University at Qatar, and Qatar Scientific Club.

Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs at MoEHE Maha Zayed Al-Ruwaili attended the exhibition to witness the students' creative and distinguished projects. She commended their efforts and pioneering role in achieving Qatar Vision 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals.

The event was also attended by Director of the Educational Guidance Department at the Ministry Maryam Noman Al-Emadi, several directors of departments and heads of departments in the education affairs sector, and school principals.

On this occasion, Al Emadi, stressed that the exhibition of students' projects comes as a result of their efforts and creativity during their journey in the National Olympiad for Creativity in Mathematics, Science, and Engineering. This achievement heralds a prosperous future for Qatar, which pays great attention to supporting and caring for talented people.

The competition received a competitive turnout in mathematics, science, and engineering. Fifty teams from different academic levels and public and private schools were nominated to participate in the final stage of the competition. The results will be announced on Thursday, May 2, 2024. The number of schools that submitted nominations for the competition exceeded 200 schools of various academic levels. The National Olympiad for Creativity in Mathematics, Science, and Engineering, a platform designed to foster learning in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics subjects through the integrated 'STEAM' system, significantly impacts students' development.

It introduces and integrates artificial intelligence and technology in the educational process at all levels and contributes to the development of students in specialized fields that support innovation and competitiveness. The competition, open to students in the primary stage (sixth grade), preparatory, and secondary stages, is based on submitting scientific projects meeting the required standards and controls.

Three main areas of projects have been identified: energy, robotics, smart devices, and software systems.