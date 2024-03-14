Jassim And Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation Launches Its New Website

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation revealed the launch of its new website in Arabic and English.

The new website enabling those wishing to benefit from the Foundation's services to apply for aid online.

The updated version of the website features many additions to the project classification level and the new design of the site map to make the browsing process easier, which would introduce the organization's activities and projects more smoothly.

In this context, Managing Director of Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation Saeed Mudakar Al Hajri said that developing the Foundation's website has become a necessity to keep pace with the rapid development in the subject of digital transformation.

On the other hand, he said, the new website highlighted the Foundation's activities and introduced them in a more comprehensive and modern way by explaining in detail their nature and development impacts in the medium and long term for needy communities around the world.

Al Hajri added that making the website available in both Arabic and English is an advantage for reaching the largest segment of the local and international community and introducing the Foundation to them.

He said the new website allows those wishing to benefit from the Foundation's services to apply for aid electronically through the website, as a practical alternative. Thus, Al Hajri said, the new website reflects the Foundation's desire to develop work mechanisms in line with the requirements of digital transformation.