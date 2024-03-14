Jassim And Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation Provides Assistance Worth Over QR2.3M In February

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

As part of its social responsibilities and supporting various needy segments of society, the Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation provided financial and in-kind assistance to a number of needy individuals and families in February.

Through this monthly activity, the Foundation enhances its community presence in supporting these groups within the country and supporting their aspirations to live a decent and stable life by relying on the Foundation's own capabilities to finance its charitable activities, ensuring continuity and reaching those deserving of support on an ongoing basis.

The total amount of this aid during February amounted to over QR2,372,643.

This monthly and continuous assistance throughout the year comes in light of the great interest the Foundation gives to charitable initiatives and projects within Qatar, which are at the top of its priority map.

Financial assistance:

Through its constant endeavor to provide financial assistance to those who deserve it, Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation realised the importance of this support in achieving comprehensive community development.

The Jassim and Hamad bin Jassim Charitable Foundation follows a flexible and effective mechanism that aims to support the largest segment of those needy groups, and diversify the forms of financial support between lump sum financial aid and in-kind aid, according to the needs of each individual or family.

The value of the financial and in-kind assistance provided by the Foundation during last February amounted to over QR451,750.

Health and education:

Given the importance that the Foundation attaches to the fields of health and education, which reflect the Foundation's vision, it took the initiative to provide financial support to many institutions and associations working in the health and educational fields, as the total value of aid in the field of health reached QR29,749 in February.

Through it, the Foundation supported a number of people with chronic diseases registered at Hamad General Hospital, and other forms of support that the Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation is keen to provide with the aim of reaching a healthy and healthy society, which will be reflected in the comprehensive renaissance that Qatar is witnessing.

In continuation of its qualitative efforts in supporting the educational process, the Foundation, relying on its self-financing, continues to support students with limited income in pursuing their educational journey.

The assistance includes paying tuition fees for students of various educational levels in private schools and community schools in addition to private universities and academies.

This is with the aim of meeting the necessary needs of this segment, which enables them to continue their educational and academic attainment smoothly, so that the total value of aid for education reaches QR1,891,144.

Social solidarity:

The charitable initiatives and projects implemented by the Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation are characterised by sustainability due to the fact that they are self-financing, and their orientations dedicate the principle of social solidarity, by ensuring continuous social assistance to needy individuals and families and alleviating the financial burdens they face.

The Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation evaluates cases requesting for social assistance from needy individuals and needy families through the Foundation's Charitable Operations Department after conducting an integrated and comprehensive study of the cases.

The Department conducts field survey following requests for assistance by a group of qualified social researchers in this field, by collecting the necessary information about cases that apply for financial or in-kind support, such as school expenses, paying the cost of renting a house, or health care, and studying the financial and social aspects of each case separately.

Recommendations attached with all documents related to the case are submitted to the Executive Committee to take the final decision for disbursing the assistance.