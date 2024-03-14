Security Council Discusses Yemeni Situation Thursday

New York, March 14 (Petra) -- The United Nations Security Council will hold an open briefing, followed by closed consultations, on Yemen.UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg and OCHA Director of Operations and Advocacy Edem Wosornu are expected to brief.Head of the UN Mission to Support the Hodeidah Agreement (UNMHA) Major General Michael Beary and Executive Director of the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS) Jorge Moreira da Silva will brief during the consultations.

