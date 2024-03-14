Consumers navigate backlash against dynamic pricing

(MENAFN) Dynamic pricing, a strategy commonly employed by online platforms such as ride-sharing services, has faced resistance when applied to traditional brick-and-mortar businesses. While consumers have become accustomed to dynamic pricing in digital spaces, its implementation in physical stores often triggers backlash.



A familiar scenario for users of ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft involves encountering higher fares during peak demand times, such as rainy days or rush hours. However, while consumers may begrudgingly accept this practice online, they react differently when confronted with dynamic pricing in traditional retail settings.



A recent example of consumer backlash occurred when Wendy's, a prominent American fast-food chain, announced its intention to implement dynamic pricing for burgers during periods of high demand. The company revealed that it had invested USD20 million in new artificial intelligence systems to facilitate this pricing strategy. Initially, consumer reactions on social media were characterized by amusement, with many mocking the concept of exploiting price differences during lunchtime. However, within a short span of two weeks, sentiments on social media turned negative, with customers and even politicians like Senator Elizabeth Warren accusing the company of price gouging. Consequently, Wendy's swiftly retracted its plans to implement dynamic pricing.



Similar resistance has been observed in other industries, such as cinemas attempting to adjust ticket prices based on demand. While online platforms like airlines and hotels routinely employ dynamic pricing without significant backlash, the same approach faces scrutiny when applied offline. This disparity in consumer perception highlights the challenges faced by traditional businesses seeking to leverage algorithms and technology to optimize pricing strategies.



In essence, dynamic pricing isn't the only algorithmic tactic that encounters resistance when introduced to non-digital businesses. The discrepancy in consumer acceptance between online and offline environments underscores the complexities and nuances associated with implementing innovative pricing strategies in traditional retail settings.

