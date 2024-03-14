Radisson Hotel Group Signs Its First Hotel In Odisha - Pramod Lands End Resort

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) In pursuit of its ambitious expansion strategy in the untapped destinations of India, Radisson Hotel Group is thrilled to set foot in Gopalpur, Odisha with the signing of Pramod Lands End Resort, a member of Radisson Individuals. The 100-room hotel has been developed by Padma Eastern Hotels Private Limited and is set to open its doors in Q2, 2024.



Pramod Lands End Resort, a member of Radisson Individuals is strategically located on the scenic Gopalpur Beach in southern Odisha and promises guests a tranquil escape. The hotel is conveniently accessible from major nearby cities via roads and railways, with Berhampur Airport just a short drive away.



Known for its colonial heritage and picturesque landscapes, Gopalpur is a coveted tourist, wedding, and spiritual destination. From the renowned Maa Tara Tarini Temple to the Mahuri Kalua Temple, guests can immerse themselves in the rich cultural heritage of the region. Aligning with Radisson Hotel Group\'s commitment to building hotels at drivable distances, the resort is a mere four-hour drive from prominent religious hubs such as Puri and Konark, offering an ideal base for exploration and discovery.



\"The signing of our first hotel in Odisha, Pramod Lands End Resort, a member of Radisson Individuals, stands as a testament to our expansion plans in the tier II and III regions of the country. At Radisson Hotel Group, we are focused on taking quality hospitality experience beyond major towns, and this marks a significant milestone for the Group as we set our foot in Odisha, recognizing the region\'s untapped potential.\" said, Davashish Srivastava, Senior Director, Development, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.



Once open, the 100-room, beachfront hotel is set to redefine the hospitality landscape of the city. Guests can select from multiple room categories, including suites and villas with private pool access. In addition to its fine accommodations, guests can savour delectable dishes and drinks at the all-day dining, bar, and specialty restaurant. With expansive banquet spaces for meetings and events, the hotel caters to leisure and business travelers alike. Guests can also enjoy their self-care routine with recreational facilities like a swimming pool, fitness center, and spa.



\"We believe this partnership is a testament to Radisson Hotel Group\'s trust in our ability to develop and operate hotels to global standards. This collaboration will elevate our positioning, allowing us to provide an exceptional experience to our guests and solidify our presence in Odisha\'s hospitality industry,\" said Durga Prasad Rath, Managing Director, Padma Eastern Hotels Pvt Ltd.



Radisson Hotel Group continues to command a leading presence in the Indian market and is one of the country\'s largest international hotel operators with over 165 hotels in operation and development. It continues to be the largest hotel operator in tier-1 markets like Delhi NCR and at the same time, more than 50% of its portfolio is in tier-2 and 3 markets where it has benefited by being the first mover. With hotels dotted across 70+ locations in India, there is a Radisson Hotel Group hotel in every 4 hours of drivable distance across the length and breadth of the country operating under brands, including Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Inn by Radisson, Park Plaza, Park Inn & Suites by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson and Radisson Individuals and its extension Radisson Individuals Retreats.

