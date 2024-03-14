Bitcoin rises to new heights amid investment inflows, ETF launches

(MENAFN) Bitcoin, the pioneering encrypted digital currency, continued its remarkable ascent on Wednesday, reaching unprecedented levels exceeding USD75,000 per unit. This surge was propelled by a surge in investments flowing into tradable investment funds for digital currencies, alongside anticipation surrounding the anticipated Bitcoin recovery phenomenon slated for next April. Bloomberg News Agency reported the significant rise in the value of the world's largest digital currency, marking a notable milestone since its previous record high of USD68,789.63 per unit on November 10.



The recent surge in Bitcoin's value is attributed in part to the introduction of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States on January 11. These ETFs, including those launched by prominent firms like BlackRock and Fidelity Investments, have collectively attracted approximately USD9.5 billion in investments since their inception. Furthermore, the London Stock Exchange announced plans to accept applications for offering investment funds for Bitcoin and Ether trading, indicating a growing institutional interest in cryptocurrency investments. Similarly, the Thai Capital Market Authority revealed intentions to facilitate the offering of cryptocurrency investment funds to individual investors, underscoring the global momentum surrounding digital asset investments.



Notably, Kuwait witnessed a series of record-breaking Bitcoin prices within a span of fewer than ten days, with values soaring from USD69,170.63 on March 5 to USD73,637.47 per unit on March 13. However, amidst unprecedented fluctuations over the past 24 hours, the price of Bitcoin experienced a slight decline to USD68,728.85 per unit, triggering a wave of heavy selling of digital assets. Despite this temporary dip, the total value of the global digital currency market remained substantial, fluctuating between USD2.62 and USD2.77 trillion over the same period.



The ongoing surge in Bitcoin's value underscores the growing mainstream acceptance and institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies as viable investment assets. As Bitcoin continues to break new records and attract significant investor interest, its impact on the broader financial landscape is poised to evolve, reshaping traditional notions of investment and financial markets.

