South Korea Says It Does Not Recognise North Korea As Nuclear State

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, March 14 (IANS) South Korea on Thursday renewed its stance that it does not recognise North Korea as a nuclear state.

The foreign ministry made the comments in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's remarks that the North Korea has its "own nuclear umbrella" and has not asked for Russia's help during a recent interview with Russia's RIA state news agency and Rossiya-1 state television, Yonhap news agency reported.

"There is no change in the government's position that it does not recognise North Korea as a nuclear state," a foreign ministry official told reporters, when asked whether Vladimir Putin's remarks could be seen as recognition of the North as a de facto nuclear state.

The official said the government will seek diplomatic efforts for North Korea's denuclearisation in close cooperation with the US and other countries, as well as with the international community, amid escalating military threats from Pyongyang.

Details are awaited.