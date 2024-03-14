North America Microgrid Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Statistics And Overview 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “North America Microgrid Market Report: Energy Source (Natural Gas, Combined Heat and Power, Solar Photovoltaic (PV), Diesel, Fuel Cell, and Others), Application (Remote Systems, Institution and Campus, Utility/Community, Defense, and Others), and Country 2024-2032”. The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the North America microgrid market size, share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How Big is the North America Microgrid Market?

The North America microgrid market size reached US$ 13.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 33.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4% during 2024-2032.

North America Microgrid Market Growth:

The North America microgrid market is experiencing significant growth, primarily driven by the increasing demand for reliable and resilient power supplies. Furthermore, the growing emphasis on using renewable energy sources is also catalyzing the market for microgrids. Besides this, the region's susceptibility to natural disasters, like hurricanes, wildfires, and storms, is augmenting the need for resilient power systems capable of operating independently from the traditional grid. Moreover, the government authorities in North America are taking initiatives to reduce carbon footprints and promote renewable energy integration, which is further bolstering the adoption of microgrids.

North America Microgrid Market Segmentation:



Market by Energy Source



Natural Gas



Combined Heat and Power



Solar Photovoltaic (PV)



Diesel



Fuel Cell

Others



Market by Application



Remote Systems



Institution and Campus



Utility/Community



Defense

Others Key Regions Analysed



United States Canada

North America Microgrid Market Trends:

Trends within the North America microgrid market include the shifting preference towards greener, more sustainable energy solutions and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies. Additionally, various key market players are extensively investing in the R&D activities to develop microgrids that leverage solar PV, battery storage, and other renewable energy technologies to minimize carbon emissions and achieve energy independence. This, in turn, is acting as a significant growth-inducing factor for the market.

Moreover, digitalization and advancements in energy storage solutions are enhancing the efficiency and operational capabilities of microgrids, allowing for more sophisticated energy management and distribution. In line with this, the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) devices and smart controls is further optimizing energy use and contributing to the development of smart grids and cities, which is anticipated to stimulate the growth of the North America microgrid market in the coming years.

