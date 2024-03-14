Carbon Fiber Tape Market Size 2024: Share, Trends, Global Research Report And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Carbon Fiber Tape Market Report by Resin (Epoxy, Thermoplastic, Bismaleimide, Polyamide, and Others), Form (Prepreg Tape, Dry Tape), Manufacturing Process (Hot Melt, Solvent Dip), End Use Industry (Aerospace and Defense, Marine, Automotive, Construction and Infrastructure, Sporting Goods, and Others), and Region 2024-2032.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global carbon fiber tape market size , share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights

How Big is the Carbon Fiber Tape

Market?

The global carbon fiber tape market size reached US$ 2.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% during 2024-2032.

Request a PDF Sample of the Report:

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Carbon Fiber Tape Industry:

The increasing demand from the aerospace and automotive industries:

The aerospace and automotive industries are major drivers of the carbon fiber tape market. Carbon fiber tapes offer exceptional strength-to-weight ratio, corrosion resistance, and high stiffness, making them ideal materials for lightweight structural components in aircraft and automobiles. In aerospace, carbon fiber tapes are extensively used in aircraft fuselages, wings, and interior components to reduce overall weight and improve fuel efficiency. Besides this, the widespread product utilization across the automotive sector in body panels, chassis components, and interior trim to enhance performance and fuel economy is providing an impetus to the market growth.

The growing adoption in the construction sector:

Carbon fiber tapes are increasingly being adopted in construction applications due to their high tensile strength, durability, and resistance to corrosion. These tapes are used for strengthening concrete structures, repairing cracks and damaged sections, and reinforcing bridges and buildings. Carbon fiber tapes offer advantages such as ease of installation, minimal disruption to existing structures, and long-term durability, making them preferred choices for structural reinforcement projects. With the growing emphasis on infrastructure development, urbanization, and sustainable construction practices globally, the demand for carbon fiber tapes in the construction sector is expected to rise, aiding in market expansion.

Significant advancements in manufacturing processes:

Significant advancements in manufacturing processes are driving innovation and expanding the application scope of carbon fiber tapes. In line with this, the development of automated manufacturing techniques, such as automated tape laying (ATL) and automated fiber placement (AFP), which enable efficient and cost-effective production of carbon fiber tapes in various forms and dimensions is impelling the market growth.

Moreover, these advancements have lowered production costs, improved material properties, and expanded the range of applications for carbon fiber tapes across industries. Additionally, ongoing research and development (R&D) efforts focused on enhancing the performance characteristics of carbon fiber tapes, such as impact resistance, fatigue strength, and thermal stability, are further bolstering the market growth.

Carbon Fiber Tape Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup by Resin:



Epoxy

Thermoplastic

Bismaleimide

Polyamide Others

Epoxy resin dominates the market due to its superior mechanical properties and wide compatibility with carbon fibers, making it the preferred choice for high-performance applications.

Breakup by Form:



Prepreg Tape Dry Tape

Prepreg tape represents the largest market segment by form as it offers convenient handling, uniform resin distribution, and controlled curing, ensuring consistent quality and structural integrity in composite manufacturing processes.

Breakup by Manufacturing Process:



Hot Melt Solvent Dip

Hot melt manufacturing process accounts for the majority of the market share owing to its efficiency, versatility, and ability to produce continuous lengths of carbon fiber tape with minimal waste.

Breakup by End Use Industry:



Aerospace and Defense

Marine

Automotive

Construction and Infrastructure

Sporting Goods Others

The aerospace and defense sector dominates due to its stringent performance requirements, driving demand for lightweight, high-strength materials like carbon fiber tape for aircraft and military applications.

Regional Insights:



Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others) Middle East and Africa ( Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Others)

North America leads the market owing to its robust aerospace, automotive, and defense industries, coupled with significant investments in R&D initiatives.

Global Carbon Fiber Tape Market Trends:

The increasing focus on sustainability and environmental consciousness in industries like renewable energy and transportation spurring the demand for carbon fiber tape in manufacturing components in electric vehicles and solar panels is aiding in market expansion. In confluence with this, the rise in wind energy generation projects, wherein carbon fiber tapes serve as crucial components in wind turbine blades, offering strength, flexibility, and fatigue resistance necessary for efficient energy production, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the surging demand for carbon fiber tape in sports and recreational equipment, such as bicycles, tennis rackets, and fishing rods, owing to its strength, stiffness, and lightweight properties is fueling the market growth.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Carbon Fiber Tape

Industry:



CHOMARAT Group

Cristex Composite Materials

Eurocarbon B.V.

Evonik Industries AG

SGL Carbon

Siltex s.r.l.

Solvay S.A.

TCR Composites, Inc.

Teijin Limited Toray Industries Inc.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

