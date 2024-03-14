Global dividends reach historic levels supported by banking sector

(MENAFN) In a significant milestone for shareholders worldwide, global dividend distributions surged to an unprecedented level of USD1.66 trillion in 2023, as outlined in a comprehensive report by Janus Henderson, a leading British asset management company. The report, known as the Global Dividend Index, highlighted a notable 5 percent year-on-year increase in dividend payments, with the fourth quarter alone witnessing a robust 7.2 percent growth compared to the preceding three months. However, the report cautioned that the raw figures were influenced by various factors, including exchange rate fluctuations, one-off special profits, technical dividend adjustments, and modifications to the index.



A substantial portion of this dividend growth was attributed to the banking sector, which accounted for approximately half of the total profit expansion globally. The sector saw a surge in payments, buoyed by higher interest rates that bolstered lenders' profit margins. Notable banking institutions such as JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and Morgan Stanley announced plans to elevate their quarterly dividends following the Federal Reserve's approval, which gauges banks' capital resilience through an annual stress test.



The report emphasized the vital role played by emerging market banks in driving the overall increase in dividend payments, with these institutions making significant contributions to the sector's growth. However, it noted a notable absence of participation from Chinese banks in the banking sector's profit upsurge. Despite the robust performance of the banking sector, the positive momentum was somewhat dampened by reductions in dividend payouts from the mining sector.



Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the report underscored a remarkable resilience among listed companies globally, with approximately 86 percent either increasing dividends or maintaining them at existing levels throughout 2023. This resilience reflects the adaptability and strategic resilience of companies amidst evolving economic conditions, underscoring the enduring importance of dividends as a key component of shareholder returns in the global market landscape.

