Telegram exceeds 900M users, eye earnings, potential stock market listing

(MENAFN) Pavel Durov, the visionary founder behind the encrypted messaging platform Telegram, recently announced that the application has reached an impressive milestone of 900 million users. In a notable development, Durov disclosed to the Financial Times that Telegram is on the brink of profitability, marking a significant achievement for the company. Moreover, discussions regarding a potential listing on the stock market are underway, indicating a pivotal moment in Telegram's trajectory.



Based in Dubai, Telegram has experienced remarkable growth to emerge as one of the most popular social media platforms globally. With the introduction of advertising and premium subscription services two years ago, the platform has witnessed a substantial increase in revenues, now tallying in the "hundreds of millions of dollars." Durov emphasized the platform's evolution during his first interview since 2017, highlighting its impressive user base growth from 500 million at the beginning of 2021 to the current 900 million monthly active users.



As the sole owner of Telegram, Durov shared insights into the company's valuation, revealing that potential investors, including prominent global technology funds, have appraised Telegram at over $30 billion. However, Durov asserted his commitment to maintaining the platform's independence, ruling out a sale while considering the prospect of an initial public offering (IPO) as a strategic move for the future.



Durov underscored the significance of generating revenues as a means to safeguard Telegram's autonomy, emphasizing the potential benefits an IPO could offer in terms of capitalizing on the platform's value. Despite its astronomical growth, Telegram remains relatively lean, boasting approximately 50 full-time employees. Nevertheless, its impact has transcended niche communities, evolving into a vital communication tool utilized by governments, officials, and individuals in conflict zones worldwide.



The convergence of Telegram's burgeoning user base, revenue generation, and considerations for a potential IPO underscores the platform's evolution from its origins within the cryptocurrency community to a mainstream global phenomenon. As Telegram navigates this pivotal juncture, its strategic decisions will shape its trajectory in the competitive landscape of social media and technology.

