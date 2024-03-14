U.S. Sees No Signs Russia Preparing To Nuke Ukraine - White House

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Joe Biden is aware of Vladimir Putin's latest statements regarding nuclear weapons, made in an attempt to blackmail the West, but the U.S. is currently seeing no signs that Russia is preparing to use such weapons, in particular, in Ukraine.

That's according to White House spokeswoman Karin Jean-Pierre, who spoke with journalists Wednesday, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

"The President certainly is aware," Jean-Pierre said in response to a question about whether the U.S. leader had been briefed about Putin's latest nuclear threats.

She noted that in his interview, the Kremlin chief reaffirmed theses from Russia's nuclear doctrine. Nevertheless, his rhetoric remains reckless and irresponsible throughout the entire conflict initiated by the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

At the same time, the White House spokesperson emphasized that the U.S. does not see“any reasons to adjust our own nuclear posture.”

There is“no indication that Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon in Ukraine,” Karin Jean-Pierre noted.

As Ukrinform reported, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin said in the latest interview that Russia was technically ready for nuclear war. He emphasized that Russia's nuclear forces were in constant combat readiness.