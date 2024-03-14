Cinc Syrskyi Thanks Volunteer Soldiers For Defending Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, thanked volunteers for their contribution to defending the country in the face of the Russian invasion.

He addressed volunteers in a greeting via Telegram , seen by Ukrinform.

As Sirskyi emphasized, when planning an attack on Ukraine, "the Russians cold-bloodedly calculated all our defense capacities."

"They clearly saw their advantage, but they fail to take into account one thing – the spirit and will of Ukrainian volunteers who stood up to defend Ukraine," he added.

Exactly 10 years ago, on the morning of March 14, hundreds of Maidan Self-Defense fighters left for training in Novi Petrivtsi, Kyiv region, right from Independence Square in Kyiv. They joined the first volunteer battalion of the National Guard of Ukraine, recalled the commander-in-chief.

"Within a few days, volunteer battalions were already organized in many cities across Ukraine. "Yesterday's teachers, doctors, students, entrepreneurs, athletes, and IT people made their choice – to defend Ukraine's independence," he said.

"I remember the faces of our volunteers in the Anti-terrorist Operation zone in the east of Ukraine, I remember their courage and crazy motivation. These are the fighters that every commander, every military leader would dreams of. Anywhere in the world. Similarly, I will never forget the long queues to the territorial draft offices in Kyiv in February 2022," Syrskyi emphasized.

The influx, he said, was such that officers struggled to mobilize all those willing to join army ranks. "Commanding the defense of our capital, I gave the order to mobilize all volunteers directly through brigades and battalions, based on territorial defense forces, because I understood that the volunteers came to defend their families, their streets and cities, their country," noted the commander-in-chief.

As Syrskyi emphasized, looking at those queues, he finally understood that the Russians will not be able to have their parade in Kyiv, not in three days, not in three months, never.

"They miscalculated again, dragging themselves and the whole world into a terrible war, which will certainly end with the aggressor's defeat, Russia's defeat," Syrskyi said.

He thanked all the volunteers and assured them "we will not forgive the enemy any death" they caused.

The commander-in-chief also expressed his gratitude to all future volunteers who will join the army.

“Thank you for exploring the available vacancies in the army, searching for a position, for taking care about joining the defense effort. We will do everything to find a place for each and every one of you that corresponds to your skills, abilities, and capacities," Syrskyi said.

"Let's remember that Ukraine exists as long as there is someone to protect it," he emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine marks Volunteer Day on March 14.

The holiday was established by Parliament on January 17, 2017, to honor the courage and heroism of the defenders of the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine, promoting the further strengthening of the patriotic spirit in society, increasing public attention for the participants of voluntary formations, and supporting such public initiatives.