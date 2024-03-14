Russia May Take Advantage Of Ukraine's Ammo Shortage Amid Congress Delay - ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invasion forces can take advantage of the existing shortage of ammunition and military equipment caused by the delay in military aid to Ukraine from the United States.

That's according to the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW ) think tank, Ukrinform reports.

Analysts believe Russians may be able to make a breakthrough on the front line if arms supplies continue to dwindle.

"Russia's retention of the theater-wide initiative increases the risks of such developments by letting the Russian military command choose to increase or decrease operations anywhere along the line almost at will," experts say.

The report mentions an interview, posted by Der Spiegel, with unnamed Ukrainian commanders who told the newspaper that almost all Ukrainian units and formations have to husband ammunition and materiel

because of the overall ammunition shortage and that some Ukrainian units can only hold their current positions if Russian forces do not“attack with full force”.

At the same time, the Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, warned that there is a threat of Russian units advancing deep into the Ukrainian defense lines on certain areas of the front, the report says.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on February 22, the White House sent House GOPs a "vacation reading package", which included articles from various media about how the delay in the vote on the provision of U.S. aid to Ukraine affects the nation's defense effort.