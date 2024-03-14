Children Casualties In Ukraine Up To 1,255 Since Russian Invasion

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have already killed 535 children in Ukraine and wounded another 1,255.

That's according to the Office of the Prosecutor General , Ukrinform reports.

"Some 1,790 children have been affected in Ukraine as a result of Russia's full-scale armed aggression. As of the morning of March 14, 2024, a total of 535 children have been killed and 1,255 sustained injuries of various degrees of severity, as per reports from juvenile prosecutors," the statement reads.

The data on children casualties is not final as work is ongoing to verify reports from hostility zones, temporarily captured and liberated territories.

The largest numbers of affected children were reported in the regions of Donetsk (524), Kharkiv (338), Kherson (149), Kyiv (130), Dnipropetrovsk (122), Mykolaiv (101), Zaporizhzhia (100), Chernihiv (72), and Luhansk (67).

On March 13, a 14-year-old girl was injured as a result of Russian shelling targeting the city of Sumy in the northeastern part of Ukraine.

As reported earlier, a Russian Shahed killed drone attacked Sumy in the early hours of Thursday, March 13.